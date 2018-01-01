1. Verify your work email
We don't use or link your work email to your account. Use it only to receive your invite and get the option to hide the company you work for and stay 100% anonymous.
Discover exciting projects and be part of insightful discussions. You can search by company, category and project status.
Write a few lines about your current side-project or idea. You can choose to stay anonymous if you prefer.
Not at the moment, but you can still put your email address in to get a notification about features you can get access in the near future.
You can still browse through other member side-projects and be part of insightful discussions. You might even get inspired to start or join another project.
Just like on Hacker News, you can use any username you wish, and that's the only public information displayed on the site. You can also hide the name and logo from the company of your day job.
You can click on "Ask to connect" to share a short intro about yourself along with your contact details. The other part will then be notified and have the option to get in touch with you if they wish.