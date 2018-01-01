1. Verify your work email

We don't use or link your work email to your account. Use it only to receive your invite and get the option to hide the company you work for and stay 100% anonymous.

Verify your work email

2. Browse and discuss

Discover exciting projects and be part of insightful discussions. You can search by company, category and project status.

Browse and discuss

3. Write about an idea or side-project

Write a few lines about your current side-project or idea. You can choose to stay anonymous if you prefer.

Idea

FAQ

Can I sign-up if I don't work in one of these companies?

Not at the moment, but you can still put your email address in to get a notification about features you can get access in the near future.

What if I don't have a side project?

You can still browse through other member side-projects and be part of insightful discussions. You might even get inspired to start or join another project.

How can I stay anonymous?

Just like on Hacker News, you can use any username you wish, and that's the only public information displayed on the site. You can also hide the name and logo from the company of your day job.

How can I connect with other users?

You can click on "Ask to connect" to share a short intro about yourself along with your contact details. The other part will then be notified and have the option to get in touch with you if they wish.

Discover interesting side projects from makers at top tech companies.

Accenture
Airbnb
Amazon
Angel List
Apple
Atlassian
Baidu
Basecamp
Big Commerce
Booking
Canva
Cisco
Codecademy
Coinbase
Didi Chuxing
Digital Ocean
Docker
Dribbble
Dropbox
Duolingo
Ebay
Facebook
Flexport
Foxconn
Github
Gitlab
GoDaddy
Google
GoPro
HP
Hulu
IBM
Instacart
Instagram
Intel
Kaspersky
Kickstarter
Linkedin
Linode
Lyft
Mailchimp
Microsoft
Motorola
Mozilla
Nasa
Netflix
Nintendo
Oracle
Palantir
Paypal
Pinterest
Product Hunt
Quora
Rackspace
Reddit
Red Hat
Samsung
SAP
Send Grid
Shopify
Slack
Snap
SpaceX
Spotify
Sprout Social
Stack Overflow
Stripe
Taiwan Semiconductor
Texas Instruments
Trello
Twilio
Twitter
Typeform
Uber
Udacity
Vimeo
VMware
Whatsapp
Wikipedia
Xero
Xerox
Xiaomi
Y Combinator
Yelp
Zendesk
Zynga